Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report released on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Maple Leaf Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maple Leaf Foods’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MFI. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$29.00 price target on Maple Leaf Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.07.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$22.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.06. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$21.52 and a 52-week high of C$31.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -172.77, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.74.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -676.92%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.