Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Regal Rexnord Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a report released on Monday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.37. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.3% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 13.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

