PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 36.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $1,787,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $1,040,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.21.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.1 %

PulteGroup stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,619. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

