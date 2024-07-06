ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 425,935 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day moving average is $96.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

