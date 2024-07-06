Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 648,049 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,562,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,049 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $219,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after buying an additional 7,210,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after buying an additional 4,080,428 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,056 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPLG traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.25. 5,034,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,636,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

