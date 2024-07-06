Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 323,854 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,854 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.97. 1,314,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,373. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

