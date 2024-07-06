Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,526,000 after buying an additional 137,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,178,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $842,064,000 after purchasing an additional 76,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $500,685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,365,000 after purchasing an additional 178,502 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 969,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,741. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $112.82 and a one year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

