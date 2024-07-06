Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.45. 2,252,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

