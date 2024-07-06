Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.70% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 42,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 50,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.83. 82,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,877. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

