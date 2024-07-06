Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.92 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,132 shares of company stock worth $328,809 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.51. The company had a trading volume of 967,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

