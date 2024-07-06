Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.09 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 524,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,592,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,394,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,432,000 after purchasing an additional 392,560 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,334,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after acquiring an additional 232,363 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 688,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

