Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.16 Million Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.43% of First Trust Water ETF worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.84. The stock had a trading volume of 40,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,869. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

