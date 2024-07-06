Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.72 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. 1,460,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $47.31.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.