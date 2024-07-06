Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,416 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 841,891 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,107,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,672,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 832,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,967,000 after acquiring an additional 255,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.22. The stock had a trading volume of 137,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,870. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.55. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.