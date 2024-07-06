Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 6,695 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $101,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 435.7% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.99. The company had a trading volume of 774,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,342. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

