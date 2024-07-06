Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 11,098 CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 217,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 191,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,173.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Price Performance

NASDAQ:CECO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.46. 183,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,931. The company has a market capitalization of $994.39 million, a P/E ratio of 81.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.82 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.