Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 666 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.8% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 651,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,403,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,296,000 after buying an additional 25,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after buying an additional 23,897 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,857,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,000,656. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

