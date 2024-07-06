Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $425,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,538,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 669,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $83.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

