Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 84.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,804,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE:KNSL traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $382.07. 151,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

View Our Latest Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.