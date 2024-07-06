Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,017,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,165,000 after buying an additional 168,360 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after buying an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 101,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 target price on shares of eXp World in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,513,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,326,251.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,630. Company insiders own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Price Performance

eXp World stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 674,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,083. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.82. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 2.34.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is -117.64%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

