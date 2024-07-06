Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 191 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 138,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.01. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $111.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.14 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.