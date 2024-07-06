PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.06. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

PPX Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

