Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

PPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,310,000 after purchasing an additional 136,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,097,000 after purchasing an additional 72,446 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,939,000 after purchasing an additional 328,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.