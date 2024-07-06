PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (PPCCY) to Issue Dividend of $1.45 on August 26th

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.447 per share on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.
PICC Property and Casualty Price Performance
PPCCY stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. PICC Property and Casualty has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85.
PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile
