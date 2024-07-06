PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (PPCCY) to Issue Dividend of $1.45 on August 26th

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.447 per share on Monday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

PICC Property and Casualty Price Performance

PPCCY stock opened at $30.70 on Friday. PICC Property and Casualty has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle, Accidental Injury and Health, Agriculture, Liability, Commercial Property, and Others segments. The company offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, household property, cargo, credit and surety, accidental injury, and other insurance products.

