Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.00

Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 103.83 ($1.31). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.35), with a volume of 655,161 shares traded.
Photo-Me International Trading Up 4.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £404.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 107 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.
About Photo-Me International
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Photo-Me International
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Photo-Me International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photo-Me International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.