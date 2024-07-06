Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,388 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.05. 17,268,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,585,572. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a PE ratio of -467.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

