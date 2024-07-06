Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.24

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.24 and traded as high as C$15.06. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$14.82, with a volume of 402,714 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.59.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$472,719.00. In related news, Senior Officer Riley Millar Frame sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$472,719.00. Also, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,470 shares of company stock valued at $550,303 and have sold 168,119 shares valued at $2,584,563. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.