Peterson Wealth Services Raises Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 184.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCNCA traded down $23.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,692.55. 87,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,956. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,703.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,582.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,241.05 and a 1-year high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 190.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total value of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,842.40.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

