Peterson Wealth Services Makes New $622,000 Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,621 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,637,000 after purchasing an additional 658,057 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,396,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,895,000 after acquiring an additional 621,946 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,172,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2,212.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 381,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,965,000 after acquiring an additional 365,435 shares during the period. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.84. 350,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,259. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.84 and a 200-day moving average of $159.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.65.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

