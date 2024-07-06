Peterson Wealth Services Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 131.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Brunswick were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Brunswick by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Brunswick by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 249.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.46. 1,047,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

