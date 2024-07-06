Peterson Wealth Services Buys 8,406 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 188.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in International Seaways were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $213,000. DMC Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of INSW traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $58.33. 352,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,649. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $65.94.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,316.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,316.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,023. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

