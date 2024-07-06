PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.64.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $164.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.13. The stock has a market cap of $226.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

