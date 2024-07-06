PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Holdings Cut by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,214 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFLT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 107.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 769,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,130. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $786.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.24 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 55.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Insider Transactions at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 14,370 shares of company stock valued at $162,895 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

