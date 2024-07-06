Parthenon LLC Sells 325 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parthenon LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 10,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,899,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,313,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,540,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,061,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

Alphabet stock traded up $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,303,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,944,221. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $192.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.