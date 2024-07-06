Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 158.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,707 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $771,643,000 after buying an additional 1,187,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,129,800,000 after buying an additional 1,058,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,406,000 after acquiring an additional 749,199 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.29.

Shares of PANW traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,616. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.33. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,525 shares of company stock valued at $93,982,207. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

