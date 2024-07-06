Notcoin (NOT) Trading 28.7% Lower This Week

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $442.77 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Notcoin has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,491,027,712 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,491,027,711 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,491,027,711.69781. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00996786 USD and is down -18.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $383,560,547.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

