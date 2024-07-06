Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 49,530 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 190.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,498 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.7% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.47.

Walmart Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.04. 21,586,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,917,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $563.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

