NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,608.72

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,608.72 ($20.35) and traded as high as GBX 1,616 ($20.44). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,616 ($20.44), with a volume of 68,977 shares traded.

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,607.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,622.33. The company has a market capitalization of £742.61 million, a PE ratio of 3,491.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

Insider Transactions at NB Private Equity Partners

In related news, insider Louisa Symington Mills acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,606 ($20.31) per share, with a total value of £20,075 ($25,392.11). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

