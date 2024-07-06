Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NHTC opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 million, a PE ratio of 141.80 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Natural Health Trends stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.12% of Natural Health Trends as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

