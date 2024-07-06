National Bankshares Trims Air Canada (TSE:AC) Target Price to C$28.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AC. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$29.18.

AC opened at C$17.36 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.04 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.52.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

