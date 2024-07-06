Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.46. 846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 23,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Nanobiotix Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nanobiotix stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,869,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932,835 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 6.09% of Nanobiotix worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

