Monterey Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MCACU) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MCACU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 4,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 446% from the average daily volume of 854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Monterey Capital Acquisition Trading Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

About Monterey Capital Acquisition

Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on acquiring, merging with, engaging in capital stock exchange with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, engaging in contractual arrangements, or engaging in any other similar business combination with a single operating entity, or one or more related or unrelated operating entities operating in any sector.

