Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,461.77

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,461.77 ($18.49) and traded as high as GBX 1,542.50 ($19.51). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,542.50 ($19.51), with a volume of 827,292 shares.

MNDI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,650 ($20.87) to GBX 1,700 ($21.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.50) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,601.25 ($20.25).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,537.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,462.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of £6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,575.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Mondi news, insider Philip Yea bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($19.54) per share, with a total value of £77,250 ($97,710.60). Also, insider Andrew King acquired 20 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,499 ($18.96) per share, for a total transaction of £299.80 ($379.21). Insiders have acquired 5,030 shares of company stock valued at $7,770,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company's stock.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

