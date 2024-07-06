Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,467 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.70. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

