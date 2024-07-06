Mission Wealth Management LP Has $449,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $77.34. 2,341,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $80.86. The company has a market capitalization of $239.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.