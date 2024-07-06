Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.24 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,278 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,961,716,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Sentry LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,748,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in FedEx by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after buying an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,238,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $857,860,000 after buying an additional 35,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $294.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.09. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $302.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,980 shares of company stock worth $37,712,646. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

