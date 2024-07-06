Mission Wealth Management LP Buys New Shares in iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 3.30% of iShares Gold Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 2,114.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 145,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 139,032 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Stock Performance

BATS IAUF traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.80. 7,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 million and a PE ratio of 12.07.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Gold index. The fund follows an index that provides exposure to the price performance of gold by holding gold futures and gold ETPs. IAUF was launched on Jun 6, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

