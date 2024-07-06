Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.37. The company had a trading volume of 303,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,762. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.26 and a 200 day moving average of $257.44. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.