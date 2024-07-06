Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 3,102 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.17. 1,659,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,654. The stock has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.