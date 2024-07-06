Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 24 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,166. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.27 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.88. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

